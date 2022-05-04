Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 08:42

Fuel expands with acquisition of Cork-based event management agency

It is hoped that its new base at The Marina Market Cork will facilitate a team of 10 staff within the next two years.
FUEL, one of Ireland's leading creative production agencies, has announced the acquisition of Cork-based event management agency Leigh Gillen Events.

Sarah Horgan

ONE of Ireland’s leading creative production agencies has announced the acquisition of Cork-based event management agency Leigh Gillen Events.

FUEL’S introduction to the Munster market forms part of a major strategy to expand its operations in Ireland, the UK and the United States. The company underlined ambitious plans to grow its business with a mix of live and virtual events, brand experiences, employee engagement and gifting solutions.

FUEL, which was established in 2013 by Jamie Deasy and Brian McDermott, currently employs a team of 70 at its Dublin headquarters. It is hoped that its new base at The Marina Market Cork will facilitate a team of 10 staff within the next two years. The organisation plans to recruit for roles with a focus on creativity, client services and production.

Co-founder of FUEL Jamie Deasy said the company is excited to grow its national presence through its new base in Cork.

“The entire region is a well-established home for many global companies who will look to engage with their employees and customers meaningfully, whether in Dublin, Dubai or Dunmanway,” she said. “With Leigh and her team, we are in a strong position to ensure companies are both creative and innovative in that engagement.”

Newly appointed Director of FUEL’s Cork base Leigh added: “I am excited to join the rapidly growing team at FUEL, and I very much look forward to engaging with companies in Cork and Munster, as well as expanding the events offering for my existing clients.

“Companies were challenged during the pandemic but have now learned that there are creative and bold ways to reach out and stand out.

“Using the latest technology, FUEL offers clients a global reach with their virtual and hybrid events and continues to provide the highest levels of expertise, advice, and solutions for clients.”

