Free Cork festival encouraging young people to try something new 

A free festival for young people kicks off in Cork next month, that will encourage them to try something new, from tightwire walking and podcasting, to movie-making and dancing.

In conjunction with Cork City Council and Creative Ireland, Cruinniú na Óg is coming to Cork on Saturday 11 June, with over 40 free interactive events.

Cruinniú na nÓg’s programme of events is available on www.corkcity.ie/cnn, with the wide range of activities suitable for the very young right up to those 18 years of age.

Music Generation Cork City are holding a day of music making, songwriting and podcasting, while in the Crawford Art Gallery the Brickx Club will be showing how to build ships featured in the Port of Cork Exhibition out of lego.

Young people can try out their circus skills with the Circus Factory, or take a dance workshop with Andrea Williams in St Peter’s.

Shandon Arts Studios are hosting a pottery workshop, while Framework Films are giving young people the opportunity to discover what it is like to be in front and behind the camera.

Poetry workshops have been facilitated by Nano Nagle Place and the Munster Literature Centre, while over at the Everyman Theatre workshops will put teenagers performing on stage.

The Cork Academy of Music will be holding a workshop on how to write a traditional Irish tune, with no experience or instruments needed. Cork Migrant Centre will also be hosting a music and creative writing workshop.

For youngsters, Paper Play in Graffitti Theatre will be hosting sensory play for babies and children up to three years, Helium arts are holding a craft family fun day for younger children, and the Glucksman are offering an outdoor art and nature workshop about the trees and plants in UCC.

There will be exhibitions, screenings, live performances and demos also on show from New Moon Dance Company, the Triskel Arts Centre, Cork International Film Festival Munster Literature Centre, Cork City Council and library, UCC, Graffiti Theatre and Cork Printmakers.

For those who can’t attend Cruinniú na nÓg, a wide range of pre-recorded and live events will also be available online.