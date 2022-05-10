Four Cork towns awaiting approval for affordable housing developments

FOUR Cork towns are currently awaiting the go-ahead from the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage before they can commence constructing affordable housing developments.

Subject to department approval the planning process for the schemes will be completed this year with construction work expected to commence in early 2023.

The four sites have been identified for affordable housing in Co Cork and approved in principle for funding from the Serviced Sites Fund.

Beechgrove in Clonakilty has been identified as one of the locations, alongside Commogue in Kinsale, St Joseph’s Road in Mallow, and Kilnagleary in Carrigaline.

The details were provided at Monday’s full council meeting following a motion from Fine Gael Councillor Susan McCarthy, who requested a report on the proposed affordable housing schemes across Cork and the projected timelines for delivery.

Cllr McCarthy said that we are “going through a housing crisis” and large cohorts can’t afford to get on to the property market, but they also don’t qualify for social housing. Fine Gael Councillor Anthony Barry said a plan needs to be rolled out for all towns in Cork, which he recognised will be a challenge.

Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning said that they hope construction will commence in early 2023 for the four sites subject to planning approval.

He said: “Following the establishment of the Affordable Housing Fund a revised submission was made to the Department of Housing. A decision on that application is awaited.

"Subject to departmental approval the planning process for these four sites will be completed this year and construction will commence in early 2023.”