Four bus operators to stay on Patrick's Quay; Aircoach among services to move

Four commercial bus operators are to remain on Patrick’s Quay while other key services, such as Aircoach, Go Bus and West Cork Connects are to be moved to other bus bays in the city centre.

In a press statement on Monday morning, the City Council reiterated that St. Patrick's Quay is currently being upgraded as part of the McCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme.

The plan is to have Cork Connects, Cobh Connects, Cronins Coaches and BGM Coaches on Patrick’s Quay with Aircoach and Go Bus on Lower Glanmire Road (opposite Moody café) and Dublin Coach, West Cork Connects and other services to go to Andersons Quay.

City Link, Killmallock Coaches and Paddywagon will be availing of the existing bus stop on MacCurtain Street.

Plans to change the current system have been met with grave concerns from operators, some city councillors and members of the public in the last week.

Cork City Council said the scheme will deliver shorter bus journey times for all bus passengers in Cork city due to an increased network of dedicated bus lanes and bus priority.

The statement went on to say: “New coach facilities are now being developed within a few minutes’ walk of the existing location to provide dedicated coach parking facilities at the following locations.” The current coach parking area on St. Patrick’s Quay is being permanently vacated from Monday May 23 to Friday May 27 to enable construction of the improvement works.

Andersons Quay as part of the McCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme.

Explaining why the move was being made, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said: “There is insufficient space available on St Patrick’s Quay to accommodate the current, growing demand for coach parking facilities as well as the development of much needed facilities for coach passengers and facilities other road users.” New passenger facilities are being developed at each new location (seating, weather covered stands, passenger information, lighting etc) and set down/parking facilities will be available in all areas.

Signage and information on the new scheme is to be rolled out ahead of the changes.

Lower Glanmire Road as part of the McCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme.

It is anticipated that the works on St Patricks Quay will be completed by late summer and include the provision of new wider footpaths, 2 way segregated cycle facilities, reorganised spaces for disabled parking, loading bays and set down spaces and reduced and upgraded coach parking.