Five Cork academics admitted into Royal Irish Academy

Election to the RIA is seen as the highest academic honour in Ireland.
FIVE Cork academics have been admitted to the prestigious Royal Irish Academy (RIA) for their exceptional contributions to the sciences, humanities and social sciences, as well as to public service.

The RIA is an independent, all-island learned society established under Charter in 1785 and election to the RIA is seen as the highest academic honour in Ireland.

The organisation is admitting Kath Browne, Geraldine Boylan, Patricia Kearney, Mairead Kiely and Linda Doyle, among others from across the country.

Katherine (Kath) Browne from Douglas is professor of Geography at University College Dublin. Her research interests lie in social and cultural geographies, and in people’s spatial experiences of sexualities and genders.

Geraldine Boylan is professor of Neonatal Physiology, University College Cork and director of INFANT, the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research. She is a leading figure internationally in Newborn Neurophysiology.

Linda Doyle from Togher was appointed as the 45th provost of Trinity College Dublin in 2021, the first woman in the College’s history to hold that position. She is a fellow of the College and holds a personal chair of Engineering and The Arts. Her expertise is in the fields of wireless communications, cognitive radio, reconfigurable networks, spectrum management and creative arts practices.

Patricia Kearney is professor of Epidemiology in the School of Public Health, University College Cork. She is an internationally recognised Epidemiologist and Clinical Trialist, with an outstanding record in Population Health and Health Services Research and its effective translation for improved health.

Mairead Kiely is professor in Human Nutrition at University College Cork. She is an international leader in the field of micronutrient research, in particular Vitamin D and its impact on health and child development.

Dr Mary Canning, President of the Royal Irish Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of these 29 new members who we are recognising for their scholarly achievements, their research, and international distinction or for significant contributions to Irish society. As new members of the Academy, they will contribute to and strengthen our capacity to provide expert advice on Higher Education and Research policy.”

The Royal Irish Academy, founded in 1785, is Ireland’s leading body of experts supporting and promoting the sciences and humanities.

