Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 15:41

Drone operator has certificate revoked following 'unauthorised flight' over Ed Sheeran concert

A drone operator has had their certificate revoked after flying without permission within an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) restricted airspace.
Drone operator has certificate revoked following 'unauthorised flight' over Ed Sheeran concert

Ed Sheeran on stage at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare.

Breda Graham

A drone operator has had their remote pilot’s certificate revoked after conducting an “unauthorised flight” during an Ed Sheeran concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently.

The agency responsible for the regulation and safety of aviation in Ireland revoked the drone pilot’s certificate after flying the drone without permission during one of last month's concerts at the venue.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said in capturing what it described as an “amazing image of fireworks” over the venue, that the drone operator “put the safety of the public at risk” as they were flying the device in restricted airspace.

In a series of tweets, the IAA said the drone flight was conducted without approval in an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) restricted airspace, a zone that extends a 4.5km radius around Cork Airport and is in place to ensure the safety of aircraft flying into and out of the airport.

“This restriction is there to ensure the safety of aircraft flying into and out of Cork Airport. In this instance the operator’s remote pilot certificate was revoked,” the IAA posted on Twitter.

Read More

County Mayor suggests zero-tolerance approach to dog fouling in County Cork

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Belgium - International Friendly WATCH: Delight as Cork soccer star visits his former primary school
Parts of the city without water or with low pressure following overnight works  Parts of the city without water or with low pressure following overnight works 
Funding approved for pedestrian improvement works along busy road on Cork’s northside Funding approved for pedestrian improvement works along busy road on Cork’s northside
<p> Michael Cawley pictured at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, May 16, where Karen Harrington was jailed for life for murdering two-year-old Santina Cawley. 37-year-old Michael Cawley appeared before Cork District Court today where he faced a charge of assault causing harm to Karen Harrington on January 26, 2021, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Father of Cork toddler Santina Cawley confesses to assaulting woman convicted of her murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more