Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 

Dozens of motorists in Cork were reported to have been affected by appointment cancellations to renew their licences this morning.

The disruptions occurred at centres across the country and were said to have been caused by an issue with the NDLS internal systems.

The Irish Examiner reports that around 60 people who had turned up for appointments at the centre in Cork city this morning were left frustrated when their appointments were cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which operates the NDLS, told the publication:

“I can confirm that there was an issue with the NDLS this morning and we were unable to process some customer applications.

“However, the issue has been rectified and the system is operating normally.

“Any customers affected will be rescheduled with new appointments.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”