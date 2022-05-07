Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 17:42

Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which operates the NDLS, apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 

Dozens of motorists in Cork were reported to have been affected by appointment cancellations to renew their licences this morning.

Amy Nolan

Dozens of motorists in Cork were reported to have been affected by appointment cancellations to renew their licences this morning.

The disruptions occurred at centres across the country and were said to have been caused by an issue with the NDLS internal systems.

The Irish Examiner reports that around 60 people who had turned up for appointments at the centre in Cork city this morning were left frustrated when their appointments were cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which operates the NDLS, told the publication:

“I can confirm that there was an issue with the NDLS this morning and we were unable to process some customer applications.

“However, the issue has been rectified and the system is operating normally.

“Any customers affected will be rescheduled with new appointments.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Read More

‘Be mindful’: Gardaí and GAA ask public for their cooperation at Páirc Uí Rinn stadium

More in this section

Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy  Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy 
Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city
Death announced of acclaimed Cork musician Cathal Coughlan Death announced of acclaimed Cork musician Cathal Coughlan
cork peoplecork roads
'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more