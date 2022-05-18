Cork winner of €500k in Euromillions draw claims prize

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 16:20

The Cork win was one of three big Euromillions wins in Ireland recently.
The Cork win was one of three big Euromillions wins in Ireland recently.

Roisin Burke

The Millstreet magic that saw half a million euro nabbed in the Euromillions Plus draw with a ticket from Coleman’s Centra became a reality on Wednesday when the prize was claimed at Lotto Headquarters.

A Waterford winner who became an overnight millionaire following the Saturday, May 7 Lotto Plus 1 draw, officially claimed their life-changing prize in Lotto HQ on Wednesday. The winning ticket was purchased at Nugent’s Centra on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan, Waterford.

The €1 million top prize win occurred on the same night as the €8.5 million jackpot which was won by a Kilkenny player.

The Lotto Plus 1 winner admitted they did not realise just how much their ticket was worth immediately: “I wasn’t watching the draw so it was the next day when I decided to check my ticket. I scanned the ticket on my phone and immediately got the message that said I had won a big prize. It didn’t say how much I had won so I was thinking maybe it was something like €5,000. You can imagine the surprise I got when I checked the results! To be honest, it took a few glances at the numbers and the ticket before I fully believed that I had won €1 million – it’s not something you would ever expect to happen!” 

“Keeping the ticket safe proved to be quite nerve-wracking so I put it in a sealed envelope and hid it behind a mirror that we have on the wall. No one would ever be looking there so that seemed like the best option. I am delighted to have the ticket out of the house now and to be here in the Winners Room – and of course to see the cheque with my name on it! I will be taking my time in planning what to do next but the first thing on the list is a holiday in the sun for sure.” 

Cork’s got a new wave of young drag queens

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

