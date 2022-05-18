Cork winner of €500k in Euromillions draw claims prize

The Millstreet magic that saw half a million euro nabbed in the Euromillions Plus draw with a ticket from Coleman’s Centra became a reality on Wednesday when the prize was claimed at Lotto Headquarters.

The Cork win was one of three big Euromillions wins in Ireland recently.

A Waterford winner who became an overnight millionaire following the Saturday, May 7 Lotto Plus 1 draw, officially claimed their life-changing prize in Lotto HQ on Wednesday. The winning ticket was purchased at Nugent’s Centra on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan, Waterford.

The €1 million top prize win occurred on the same night as the €8.5 million jackpot which was won by a Kilkenny player.

The Lotto Plus 1 winner admitted they did not realise just how much their ticket was worth immediately: “I wasn’t watching the draw so it was the next day when I decided to check my ticket. I scanned the ticket on my phone and immediately got the message that said I had won a big prize. It didn’t say how much I had won so I was thinking maybe it was something like €5,000. You can imagine the surprise I got when I checked the results! To be honest, it took a few glances at the numbers and the ticket before I fully believed that I had won €1 million – it’s not something you would ever expect to happen!”

“Keeping the ticket safe proved to be quite nerve-wracking so I put it in a sealed envelope and hid it behind a mirror that we have on the wall. No one would ever be looking there so that seemed like the best option. I am delighted to have the ticket out of the house now and to be here in the Winners Room – and of course to see the cheque with my name on it! I will be taking my time in planning what to do next but the first thing on the list is a holiday in the sun for sure.”

Read More Cork’s got a new wave of young drag queens

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.