Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer

Live at the Marquee Cork is set to make a return this summer after a two-year break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aiken Promotions has lined up a whole host of music, comedy and performance this summer.

The string of gigs in the tented venue will kick off on May 27 when the Coronas will take to the stage.

After an absence of 2 years, Live at the Marquee Cork (@LATMofficial) is back with a bang this summer kicking off on 27 May when @TheCoronas take to the stage. 2022 presents an exciting line up of music, comedy and performance!



Tickets 🎟 https://t.co/C0dZL9y2L3 pic.twitter.com/rVUXcsZ6j6 — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 9, 2022

Also playing Leeside will be The 2 Johnnies, Tom Grennan, Simply Red, Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show, The National, John Bishop, Joanne McNally, DEADMAU5, Orbital, Pet Shop Boys, Dara Ó Briain, Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore, Tommy Tiernan, Crowded House, Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Closing out the summer of gigs will be Olivia Rodrigo on June 29.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.ie.