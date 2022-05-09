Cork public transport: Fare reductions from today 

YOUNG people will see their fares on public transport reduced by 50% from today.

Eamon Ryan, the transport and environment minister, and the National Transport Authority (NTA) announced details of the new fares in recent days, which will mean all adults aged 19-23 are eligible for the half-price fares.

The low fares apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, and Local Link, as well as Dublin Bus and the Luas.

The change means the standard single fare for young adults and third-level students will come down to €0.65 in Cork.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said that there’s particularly good news for rail commuters in Cork, with Mallow being brought into the commuter rail fares area in Cork.

“This means that a student or young adult can travel from Mallow to any station within the Cork commuter area for just €1.95 when paying with [a] Leap [card].”

Student Leap card holders do not need to take any action.

However, non-student young adults will need to apply for a young adult Leap card to avail of the new fares.

Once the customer has received the young adult card, they can use it on all relevant public transport services.

“When I announced a permanent 50% fare reduction for young adults in Budget 2022, I really wanted to make public transport more attractive for young people, so that using public transport could become a habit of a lifetime,” Mr Ryan said.

“I also wanted to go some way to supporting young people by making day-to-day life a little bit more affordable.

“This fare cut is unprecedented and quite radical.

“But I believe strongly that it’s the way we need to go if we are serious about putting low-carbon transport at the heart of our efforts to build a sustainable future and if we want to bring people, and particularly young people, with us on that journey.”