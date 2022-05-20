Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 12:47

Cork pub hosting free gigs in June

On Saturday, June 11, it's free laughs with the Comedy Cavern Cork Special at 6.30pm featuring Chris Kent, Denis Len, Roger O Sullivan, Carrie Sully, Thomas Lawrence, Lesly Martinez and Christopher O' Leary.
Roisin Burke

A popular city pub has announced two weekends of free gigs this June.

This event is followed by a cover band Woah! Mama! Who will be performing Labelle, Aretha, The Bangles, Garbage, Prince, Bowie and Talking Heads.

Then on Sunday the pub is hosting a family fun day with entertainment from Circus Factory.

Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows

On Sunday evening, at 5pm, Irish brass band, Code of Behaviour, will play blending pop, jazz and overall madness.

The following weekend, Paddy Dennehy and Lorraine Nash are performing at 6pm.

Followed by Souldriven at 10pm. Souldriven is a seven piece groove masters that never fail in their mission to groove audiences with original arrangements of classic tunes and sheer musical virtuosity.

Finishing off the freebee extravagnza the White Horse Guitar Club will play at 2.30pm and The iconic Frank and Walters will take to the stage at 6pm.

More information is available on www.coughlans.ie.

