Cork Pride launches LGBT business network

The Work With Pride (WWP) Network, which was founded in November 2021, was officially launched by chairperson Damien O’Halloran at The River Lee Hotel on Thursday evening and was attended by more than 100 guests and dignitaries.
Celebrating launch of the Work With Pride - Professional Business Network, at The River Lee Hotel are Lauren Hogan, Kery Mullaly, Evan Murphy Keogh, Mary White, Damien O’Halloran, Aoife Dilworth, Ronan Kenny, Nuttawud Nutchanat, Don Crowley and Darren Fitzgerald

A “HISTORIC milestone” was marked in Cork this week, as Cork Pride launched Ireland’s first LGBT+ professional business network.

The network is a not-for-profit national organisation for business professionals based in Ireland, who are either members of the LGBT+ community or allies of the community, and are based in Ireland. It provides regular events to support members personally and professionally, as well as providing a forum for members of the LGBT+ community and their allies to develop professional contacts.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday evening, WWP Professional Business Network chairperson Damien O’Halloran said it was a “historic milestone” for LGBT+ business professionals, their allies, and the Irish business community.

Mr O’Halloran has worked in the corporate world for more than 25 years, and said that diversity, equity and inclusion are “big buzz words”. He said that the network is a “practical way of making a difference and connecting professionals”.

“The network was founded out of the necessity to cater for the rising number of LGBT+ members coming out in the workplace, across a multitude of sectors and verticals. It’s important that we – and our allies – have a place to network in a professional capacity, and to be able to connect and strengthen business connections with like-minded people,” he said.

The WWP network is a Cork LGBT+ Pride initiative, and will host formal and informal events throughout the year for the LGBT+ community and their allies. 

For more information, visit www.workwithpride.ie

