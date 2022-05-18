Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 15:35

Cork music marathon in aid of Ukraine

"There is strength and unity in music. It is a universal language that transcends politics and violence.” 
Cork Education and Training Board School of Music is holding a 12-hour Music Marathon in aid of Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Roisin Burke

A 12-hour music marathon in aid of charity is being held by the Cork ETB School of Music at Glanmire Community College on Thursday, June 2.

from early morning to late evening on the day, students and staff will play various genres of music continuously for twelve hours, during which time they will attempt to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Red Cross and their Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Everything from classical music to traditional music and much in between will be played on the day, as the team of musicians serenade their way through the fundraiser.

From 4.30pm, members of the public will be welcomed in as walk-ins to wander around the various performance spaces and soak up the atmosphere.

“Through this musical offering, we want to bring not just practical support for Ukraine, but to communicate some joy by doing what the students and staff do best," Carol Daly, Principal of the Cork ETB School of Music, said.

"So, make sure you call to see us from 4.30pm on June 2 to experience the amazing talents that this School of Music has to offer.

“As we see the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time unfold before our very eyes we feel as helpless as the rest of the world does. 

"As musicians, both teachers and students alike, we feel that the greatest contribution we can make is through our art and our time. 

"There is strength and unity in music. It is a universal language that transcends politics and violence.” 

 The GoFundMe link is live or people can search for Cork ETB School of Music 12hrs Music Marathon or find more information on Cork ETB School of Music on CETBSM.ie.

