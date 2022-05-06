Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 07:36

Cork man jailed for attacking and robbing US national 

It was described as “an unprovoked and planned offence.” 
Cork man jailed for attacking and robbing US national 

He previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

Liam Heylin

A Dunmanway man was jailed for two and a half years for attacking and robbing an American national visiting the area.

26-year-old Patrick Doyle was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the robbery charge – he previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three and a half years with the last year suspended. The sentence was backdated to October 2021 when Patrick Doyle went into custody.

Detective Garda Jim Keane previously outlined what happened in the course of the violent robbery.

The complainant is an American national who is aged around 60. He was robbed of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, in what was described as “an unprovoked and planned offence.” 

Det. Garda Keane said the injured party was socialising in the Shamrock Bar in Dunmanway and that during the night he left the bar with another man and went to the local AIB ATM machine before returning to the bar.

The detective said the two parties left the bar a second time and walked up Castle Street where Patrick Doyle assaulted and robbed him.

The charge to which Doyle pleaded guilty was robbing the injured party of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, on February 12 2020.

More in this section

Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary
cork courtcork crimewest cork
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more