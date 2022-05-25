Cork hotel recognised globally as 'excellent place to stay'

A Cork hotel has received a prestigious accolade this week recognised at part of the top 10% of hotels globally.

The Cork International Hotel has received a 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award for consistently earning great reviews on the travel platform TripAdvisor.

The four-star hotel also celebrates its 15th birthday this year.

The Travellers’ Choice Winners are determined by the quality and quantity of travel reviews that are posted on TripAdvisor over a period of twelve months. The Cork International Hotel has almost 4,000 reviews on the international site and is rated as an ‘excellent’ place to relax, enjoy and return to.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy, says, “It is an honour for the Cork International Hotel to have won such an award, especially one that is chosen by our guests. Our team takes great pride in ensuring that every stay, for every guest, is a special one. We’re really lucky to have a fantastic team at the hotel and their commitment and engagement to the job really shows. This award is most certainly for them and for the work they put in each and every day.”

Aaron Mansworth, the Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, added, “I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate the entire team at the Cork International Hotel. This year is shaping up to be a big one for the hotel as it approaches its 15th birthday. The Cork International Hotel has achieved so much in recent months, from winning the Visit Cork Green Award for improving the hotel's sustainability outcomes, to being recognised for how it recruits and retains staff, all while giving back to the local community.

"It is not surprising that the hotel has also been named as one of the top 10% of hotels in the world by TripAdvisor.”

TripAdvisor helps over 463 million travellers every month, where travellers can browse through more than 860 million reviews and 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants and cruises.

The Cork International Hotel is a member of Trigon Hotels and employs 115 people.