Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 14:11

Cork emerges on top at this year's Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards 

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan noted that Cork County "boasts more flags than any other county in Ireland". 
Amongst the Cork beaches to receive a prestigious Blue Flag - one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels - was Fountainstown, awarded for the first time since 1991. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

Cork has once again emerged on top at this year's Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards winning 11 Blue Flags and 15 Green Coast Flags for beaches that achieve consistently excellent water quality and meet beach infrastructure standards.

In addition, Kinsale Marina and Royal Cork Yacht Club Marina retained their Blue Flag status.

Amongst the Cork beaches to receive a prestigious Blue Flag - one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels - was Fountainstown, awarded for the first time since 1991. 

Elsewhere in Cork, Youghal Front Strand has regained a Blue Flag which it last held in 2011.

Oysterhaven has regained its Green Coast Flag and Ballynamona (Shanagarry) joins the list of 15 beaches which have secured a Green Coast Flag. 

The additional sites to win a Green Coast award in Cork this year are: Ballyrisode, Cadogan's Strand, Dooneen Pier, Fountainstown, Galley Cove, Garnish Beach-Lehanmore, Inch Strand, Inchydoney East, Red Strand, Ring, Shanagarry-Ardnahinch, Sherkin Island Silver Strand Beach and Rocky Bay. 

Meanwhile, the other spots in Cork to secure a Blue Flag are: Barleycove, Garretstown, Garrylucas, Inchydoney East Beach, Inchydoney West Beach, Owenahincha, Tragumna, Youghal Claycastle and Youghal Redbarn.

"The highest number of flags awarded to date for Cork beaches reflects the ongoing efforts of our local coastal community groups and Cork County Council working hand-in-hand. 

"Now more than ever we are appreciating our beaches for their amenity value together with recognising the need to protect them.

"Visitors to our county’s beaches can play their part this summer, take a picnic with you but be sure to take your rubbish home to keep our beaches beautiful and safe for everyone," she continued. 

Nationally, a record-breaking 95 Blue Flags and 62 Green Coast Awards were awarded by An Taisce this year.

