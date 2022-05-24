Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase

CORK City Council last night declined to confirm it had reached an agreement to purchase a 1.5km strip of quayside land at the city’s north and south docks at the Port of Cork for a price in the region of several million euro.

The Irish Examiner reported that the sale would come into effect once the Port of Cork moves all of its future operations to Ringaskiddy, with the timeline for this not yet announced. It is understood Cork City Council and the Port of Cork have been in negotiations for some time regarding the sale of the land.

Speaking to The Echo on Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the potential sale of the land will enable greater connectivity between the city and the greenway to Passage West.

“Basically, from the lower harbour, you will be able to cycle or walk the entire way up through the greenway into the Marina and into the city centre, and that’s my dream of this,” said Mr Martin.

“I was delighted [on Sunday] the city management confirmed that they have concluded a deal with the Port of Cork to purchase a crucial strip of land to enable us to have that pedestrian walkway facility into the city, along the quays, so you’d never have to go near any major road.”

However, a council spokesperson tonight declined to comment on the potential sale and did not confirm if the agreement had been reached. The Echo understands that no deal has yet been signed off by either the local authority or the semi-state port company but is expected to be soon.