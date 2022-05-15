Cork city community on high alert after shooting 

A CORK city councillor said the community is on high alert following a shooting in the Churchfield area over the weekend.

Shockwaves have been rippling through the northside community since a man in his 20s was found with apparent gunshot wounds and rushed to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to the incident shortly before 4am after reports of a shooting at a residence on Churchfield Avenue.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Worrying for community

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said he had heard from several people in the Churchfield community, who had expressed serious concerns.

“Having gun crime in a place like this is unusual,” Mr Collins said.

“This happened in a community that has aged very well. People have raised families that span generations.

“People are on high alert. This was a very rare thing to happen but is worrying, especially for older members of the community.”

Mr Collins said he felt the current policing model in Cork City was not fit for purpose.

“Gardaí are under savage pressure,” he said. “I think it’s time we went back to the old policing model because the day of community policing seems to be over.

“A few people from Churchfield were on to me and they are afraid that this will happen again,” Mr Collins added.

“The last thing they want is for this to escalate.”

Fellow Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent shared his sentiment.

“Gardaí need to have the presence on the streets in order for people to feel reassured,” Mr Nugent said.

“Churchfield is a nice, quiet working-class area and, while this was an isolated incident, we are hoping that there’ll be no more issues.”

Gardaí in Gurranabraher are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also asking anyone who has dash-cam footage to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.