Cork awards to shine light on social inclusion

IN a year which has thus far proved the importance of social inclusion with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Cork groups involved in advocacy, guidance, and social inclusion will be recognised at this year’s annual Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards.

The awards, which recognise the dedicated and selfless work of many groups and organisations across Cork City, will take place on Tuesday, May 24. The Echo/Echolive.ie have been sponsors of the event since its inauguration.

This year’s award categories include arts, culture, recreation and sport; social inclusion, advocacy and guidance; social services, charities and environment; community development and continuing education; and health and well-being.

Voyteck Bialek, Together Razem Centre, hosting a meeting between Polish and Ukrainian volunteers, to decided on supports to aid Ukrainians during the current situation, at the Together Razem Centre, West Link Business Park, Old Mallow Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

International Solidarity Garden, Together-Razem Centre, and The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival have all been nominated under the social inclusion, advocacy and guidance category.

The International Solidarity Garden provides a garden for people living in direct provision to grow food, together with migrants from several other centres.

The group have been nominated for giving such an outlet to those in direct provision and providing them with a space to enjoy. The Cork Migrant Centre has also lent its support to the project by providing transport to those who wish to take part.

The Together-Razem Centre is a migrant-led organisation which provides support services to Polish and Eastern European migrants in Ireland.

The centre and its 21 volunteers have been at the forefront of supporting Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine over the last number of months, providing support to those arriving into the country and also providing assistance to those on the ground in Ukraine.

Groups of Ukrainians staying locally continue to visit the centre on a daily basis to get information and to have their needs assessed, to receive welcome packs, and to sign on for classes and other programmes available to them.

The centre is nominated for an award for its dedication to supporting and assisting Ukrainians in feeling more comfortable in a new reality and to integrate into Irish society.

The Cork LGBT+ Pride Board and Committee are re-imagining Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival 2020, likely to take place September 19-26.

The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival champions the LGBT+ community in Cork and has grown in size and capacity to become the largest organisation of its kind outside Dublin. The organisation is run, managed, and governed entirely by volunteers who are committed to running the Cork Pride each year.

During the pandemic in 2020, the festival was moved online and in 2021 a hybrid festival was organised, bringing the LGBT+ community together in whatever means possible in line with guidelines.

The volunteers are being nominated for the “work and commitment” put in year in, year out in making Cork Pride what it is today.