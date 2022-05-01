Coachford woman crowned Miss Cork

SAOIRSE O’Shaughnessy, a 22-year-old Emergency Department healthcare assistant from Coachford, has been crowned Miss Cork 2022.

The Co Cork woman, who works in her spare time with rescue horses, was crowned Miss Cork at the grand final of the competition at the Metropole Hotel on Saturday night.

She succeeds Miss Cork title holders Zoe Hendrick and Kaia Purcell who represented the county last year at the Miss Ireland final last year.

Ms O’Shaughnessy will go on to compete for the title of Miss Ireland later this year, and the winner of Miss Ireland will represent the country in the Miss World competition.

The first Miss Ireland was Violet Nolan, who was crowned in 1947, and the next person to hold the title was Eithne Dunne in 1952. The event has occurred annually since then, with the exception of 2020, when the competition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2003 Miss Ireland, Rosanna Davison, went on to become Miss World in 2003.