Charity groups in Cork lauded for their work

IN a year in which charity and emergency support have been of utmost importance, Cork charitable providers are being recognised at this year’s annual Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards.

The awards, which recognise the work of many local groups and organisations, will take place for the first time in two years at City Hall on Tuesday, May 24.

This year’s award categories include arts, culture, recreation and sport; social inclusion, advocacy and guidance; social services, charities and environment; community development and continuing education; and health and well-being.

Ballyvolane Eldercare Group and Widows Group, Cork Alliance Centre, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, and Cork Stroke Support have all been nominated under the social services, charities and environment category.

Ballyvolane Eldercare Group and Widows Group offer support for all involved, in particular during the pandemic when people rang each other, met each other in Glenfields in Ballyvolane and were there to lend a listening ear.

The group has been nominated for an award for its determination to keep people connected during the pandemic. Founder of the group Eileen Duggan, who is almost 80 years old, ensured everyone was warm and had adequate food and rang them each day to attend to their needs.

Cork Alliance Centre works with both men and women on release from prisons facilitating the process of personal reviver and empowerment as people seek to become better equipped to manage their lives more positively. Celebrating 20 years of working in the area of desistance from crime in autumn of this year, the group has been nominated for an award for playing a positive role in the reintegration process as people return to their communities from prison.

Sheila Connolly, manager of Cork Alliance Centre, at the Cork Alliance Centre conference, Narrowing the Disconnect.

Since the centre opened, over 4,000 people have sought support from the Cork Alliance Centre on their release from prison and an average of 150 to 170 people access the service at any one time.

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery volunteers are available to assist in searching for missing persons and are dedicated to helping the families of missing persons.

Pictured with Des Burke, finance director, and Carol-Anne Sheehy, site operational excellence lead, of Thermo Fisher Scientific, are Chris O’Donovan (far left) and Denis Kiely (far right) of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery.

The group has been nominated for its 20 years of helping return missing people to their loved ones.

Cork Stroke Support was set up to address the information, exercise and support needs of stroke survivors, their families and carers following discharge from hospital.

The group provides a homely and caring environment where stroke survivors can come together and partake in various activities where peer support and member engagement are central.

The group has been nominated for its provision of invaluable service to stroke survivors, their loved ones, and carers over the past 11 years, after expanding its services in 2020 and opening Cork Stroke Support Centre, the first of its kind in Cork.