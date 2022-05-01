Changes to Cork city residents parking permit scheme

CHANGES to Cork City Council’s residents parking permit scheme, which include price increases, come into effect today.

Residents parking permits allow permit holders to park their vehicle without a time restriction in a specific parking zone which includes the address of their residence.

As part of the changes agreed by the council, a new fee structure will come into effect from May 1.

Under this, the cost for the first permit for a qualifying residence will be €30; a second permit for the same residence will cost €60; a third €120 and a fourth €120.

Two-year-long permits, where applicable, cost double the amount of a one-year permit.

In specific areas of the city, other costs apply.

The application fee for a resident’s parking permit in the suburb of Douglas is €20, as is the application fee for a resident’s parking permit in Cork City Council Ballincollig carpark.

With effect from January 1, 2027 a maximum number of three resident’s parking permits will be allowed per qualifying residence in the subject area of Cork City Council Parking Byelaws 2016.

Cork City Council has advised that, in the interim period commencing May 1, 2022 until December 31, 2026 Cork City Council will not accept new applications for a fourth permit for a qualifying residence.

In that same time period, Cork City Council will accept renewal applications for a fourth permit for a qualifying residence.

Cork City Council will not accept new applications or renewal applications for a fourth permit for a qualifying residence after December 31, 2026.