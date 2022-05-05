Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 09:31

Cannabis and cash seized in operation in Cork

The operation was carried out as part of Operation Tara. 
Cannabis and cash seized in operation in Cork

Gardaí in Cork seized €60,000 worth of cannabis, €9,000 in cash and arrested one man following an operation in Cobh yesterday. Image: An Garda Siochana.

Gardaí in Cork seized €60,000 worth of cannabis, €9,000 in cash and arrested one man following an operation in Cobh yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Drugs Unit searched a house in the East Hill area of Cobh.

Cannabis herb worth approximately €60,000 (analysis pending) along with €9,000 in cash, was found in the course of the search.

A man in his late teens was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning, at Cobh Garda station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary
cork crimecork garda
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more