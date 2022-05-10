Campaign underway to save post office on Mizen Peninsula

A Cork TD has started a campaign to save the post office on the most southwesterly point of Ireland, the Mizen Peninsula.

Ireland’s most southwesterly point has a post office service at Goleen Village which is set to close on May 31 due to a lack of interest for taking up the position of postmaster in the area.

A spokesperson for An Post said they had “no alternative” but to close the office after the current postmaster retires.

The company said they advertised the position on two occasions and have canvassed locally.

Services are to be transferred to Schull Post Office, 15km away.

Taking up the baton, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan has started a campaign to find a postmaster for Goleen.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Sullivan said his office has had a significant response to the campaign.

“Our office has forwarded details of all interested parties to An Post and to the operations team there to discuss it further so I’m very hopeful that with that amount of interest that some arrangement can be met and the people of Goleen can have the service.

"It's so important, Goleen is on the tip of the Mizen Peninsula, it is very rural with a elderly population, that can’t all do banking online and many would find it difficult to find transport to Schull.”

If you like the idea of running this service in one of the most stunning parts of Ireland please contact an Post via email - Angus.laverty@anpost.ie or send your email to christopher.osullivan@oireachtas.ie.