Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 20:39

Calls for pay rise for registrars of graves in county

The motion from Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden looking to increase the pay for registrars and to possibly set up a computer system operated by Cork County Council was submitted at this week’s full council meeting.
Sean O’Callaghan, director of services, municipal district operations and rural development, said the council has a working group liaising with the manager of Skibbereen Heritage Centre in relation to the possible rollout of digitisation of the cemeteries and graves registration records. File image of County Hall. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

A MOTION to increase the pay for registrars who carry out grave registrations in Co Cork and to set up a centralised computer system for graveyards is to go before a social inclusion and community strategic policy committee.

The motion from Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden looking to increase the pay for registrars and to possibly set up a computer system operated by Cork County Council was submitted at this week’s full council meeting. The motion attracted support from all councillors.

Mr Madden said a “proper” pay scale is required to ensure grave registrations continue in Cork county.

“One time, the caretakers were able to fulfil this duty but, unfortunately, we don’t have caretakers in every graveyard, which is causing problems,” said Mr Madden. 

“We need somebody liaising with families and undertakers. We need to get this done with our caretakers and give them a bit extra or else computerise the system. These records are of enormous importance. We need a proper pay scale for these people as they have responsibilities.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea seconded the motion.

Sean O’Callaghan, director of services, municipal district operations and rural development, said the council has a working group liaising with the manager of Skibbereen Heritage Centre in relation to the possible rollout of digitisation of the cemeteries and graves registration records.

In terms of increased pay for registrars, Mr O’Callaghan said: “The council is governed by public sector pay policy and the pay provisions of the public service agreement. The council is happy to engage through the normal employee relations systems.”

cork county council
