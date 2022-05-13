Calls for footpaths and traffic-calming along busy northside road

THERE have been calls for traffic-calming measures and new footpaths along a busy road on Cork’s northside.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said there is a clear need for road safety improvements at Banduff Rd in Mayfield, describing the current situation as “absolutely ludicrous”.

“With 583 houses along the 1.6km of the Banduff Rd, it is absolutely ludicrous that there is only footpath on one side of the road and there are no traffic crossings,” Mr Gould told The Echo.

“This is extremely dangerous for children and elderly people who need to cross the road, but also forces people into cars who could otherwise walk to a bus stop.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould and Mandy O'Leary, local area representative Cork City North-East with residents of Banduff beside the busy road which has no footpaths in places and no safe crossing points. Picture: Larry Cummins

“At the end of the day, there are new houses built right along the road with no consideration for how these will be incorporated into the local community or how people will get around without cars.

“Having been up there, I’ve seen just how dangerous this road is.

“I have written to Cork City Council, and councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins will be submitting a motion at the next council meeting.”

Sinn Féin local area rep for Cork City North East Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty also expressed concern about the situation at present.

“We cannot have entire housing estates where it is dangerous for children to play because of traffic speed and volume,” she said.

“That is the reality for those on the Banduff Rd.

“The very least this road needs is a traffic crossing — but realistically there is also need for footpaths along both sides and traffic-calming.

“People are taking their lives into their hands crossing this road, and it’s not good enough.”

A motion has now been submitted calling on Cork City Council to seek funding under the Local and Regional Roads Scheme for road safety measures on Banduff Rd “that should include traffic-calming and the installation of footpaths to service an ever-expanding area”.

Mr Nugent said: “Having met the residents with Thomas Gould TD and local Sinn Féin area rep Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty, we agreed to submit the motion as there is a definite need for traffic-calming and new footpaths on a very busy road with seven to eight housing estates with over 500 residents and continual passing traffic with many motorists using the road as an alternative for the North Ring Rd.”

Cork City Council was contacted for comment.