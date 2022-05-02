Boil water notice issued for more than 800 customers in Cork 

Irish Water and Cork County Council have issued a boil water notice for customers supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

The notice has been put in place due to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply causing the Killavullen Water Treatment Plant to shut down.

It affects approximately 810 people supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

In a statement, Irish Water and Cork County Council said they continue to work to rectify the issues at Killavullen Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Pat Britton said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community in Killavullen. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers.

"Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.”

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, see https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates, and enter the property’s Eircode. Customers can also call Irish Water’s customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.