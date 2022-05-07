‘Be mindful’: Gardaí and GAA ask public for their cooperation at Páirc Uí Rinn stadium

Gardaí and the GAA have appealed to the public to have due consideration for residents and emergency vehicles if parking in the area around Páirc Uí Rinn today.

Cork and Kerry go head-to-head at the stadium in the Munster Championship this evening, with throw-in at 6pm.

Ahead of the game, Gardaí in Cork have urged motorists to be respectful of local residents if parking near the stadium.

“Please note parking is limited around Páirc Uí Rinn and to avoid any unnecessary expense be mindful of both residents and emergency vehicles, any doubt just don't park there i.e. footpaths, near junction etc.

“Gates open at 2pm so please arrive early and stroll away up and enjoy the atmosphere.

“Thank you as ever for your cooperation,” Gardaí said.

Munster SFC



Cork vs Kerry



Match day information pic.twitter.com/xWxKfQejrC — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) May 7, 2022

The GAA have also appealed to motorists not to park illegally.

“Páirc Uí Rinn is looking forward to welcoming teams, management and supporters to Saturday’s game.

“Please respect our neighbours during your journey to and from the stadium. Please park legally in our local community,” they said.

Match attendees are asked to have a copy of their ticket ready to scan on arrival at the stadium.

Those who wish to display their ticket on their phone are asked to download it prior to arrival and to ensure their phone is charged.