Call to conserve water as warm weather returns

Uisce Éireann has renewed its appeal to the public to ‘Think Water Conservation’ as the warm weather returns.

With warm, dry weather being experienced by much of the country this week and with many people now back in school and work after the holidays, Uisce Éireann says it has seen an increase in demand for water.

While it says there are no plans to introduce general water restrictions or hosepipe bans, it is urging people to play their part in protecting essential water supplies and to conserve water where possible.

Speaking of the importance of water conservation, Margaret Attridge, Uisce Éireann’s Head of Water Operations, said: “We are experiencing a warm, dry, spell of weather this week, and, while it is great to see after a particularly wet summer, this brings its own unique set of challenges. Many of us will be enjoying these warm evenings in our gardens, however, it is important to remain conscious of our water usage habits throughout the year, regardless of the weather.

“Some urban areas tend to see increases in demand around this time of year as schools return and people come back to work after holidays. Also, as we come into autumn and winter, storms and other extreme weather can impact on the capacity to treat and produce clean drinking water. For this reason, water conservation is something we should think about year-round, not just during the summer.

“By working together to use only what we need in our homes, gardens, and businesses, we can all contribute to ensuring a sustainable water supply for everyone. We are encouraging communities all over Ireland to play their part and think about water conservation throughout the year,” she said.

Uisce Éireann is also urging people to check the ground above their pipes for signs of leaks.

“At Uisce Éireann we are also continuing our First Fix Free programme which helps households that may be using higher levels of water than average, which could signal a potential leakage problem. Our team will investigate the cause of the leak and fix the issue to curtail any further potential leaks. This is in line with the Uisce Éireann collaborative approach to water conservation.”