Electric Ireland announces price reductions

Electric Ireland has announced plans to reduce its electricity and gas prices.

It follows recent price drops from Energia and Pinergy.

The company is set to reduce residential electricity and gas prices by 10% and 12% respectively for over 1.1 million customers.

The changes will come into effect on November 1.

It says that the decreases - in both the unit rate and standing charge - equate to a saving of €17.67 per month on the average electricity bill and €18.06 per month on the average gas bill, based on the Estimated Annual Bill (EAB) as defined by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

This means that Electric Ireland’s residential electricity customers will save an average of €212.06 and its residential gas customers will save an average of €216.67 on annual bills. This is a combined annual reduction of €428.74 for Electric Ireland’s dual fuel customers.

Commenting on the price reduction, Pat Fenlon, Executive Director, Electric Ireland said; “We are pleased to announce that we will be reducing unit rates and standing charges by 10% for our electricity customers and 12% for our gas customers this winter.

“We know that the last two years have been particularly hard for our customers, given the impact of much higher energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While unprecedented international wholesale prices have fallen in recent months, Electric Ireland’s customers were not exposed to the extremes of these prices as a result of hedging strategies. However, wholesale gas prices remain c.300% higher than they were in 2020 which is continuing to impact customer bills.”

Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications for bonkers.ie said that while the reduction is welcome, it will still be expensive to heat and light homes this winter.

“This is obviously welcome news and yet another sign of some normality returning to the energy market. It comes on the back of recent price decreases from Pinergy and Energia and it’s likely all the other main suppliers will announce similar cuts over the coming weeks.

“It’s also welcome that Electric Ireland has cut its standing charge. These were increased hugely by all suppliers during the crisis. No one can avoid them, no matter how little energy they use, so it’s good to see Electric Ireland begin to reverse some of the previous hikes.

“However, even after today’s reduction, Electric Ireland’s prices remain around double what they were in 2020 before Covid and then the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc with energy prices.

“Yes, prices are falling, but they’re falling from really high levels. So it’ll still be a very expensive winter to heat and light our homes.

“It remains to be seen if we’ll see further price drops from Electric Ireland over the coming weeks given how high wholesale prices remain. But the peak of the energy crisis seems to have passed. But we’re still a long, long way from a return to normality.”