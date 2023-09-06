Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 13:51

Man arrested following the discovery of €120,000 worth of cannabis in Cork this week

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.
Over three days, a number of searches were carried out under Operation Tara by gardaí attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit at various locations in the Ballingeary area. 

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged a man following the discovery of cannabis cultivation in Ballingeary, Co Cork on Sunday 3rd, Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th September 2023.

During the course of these searches, over 140 mature suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €112,800 and 405g harvested suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €8,100 were seized.

This intelligence led operation was supported by the Southern Region Dog Unit, Cork County Divisional Drug Units and the Engineer Specialist Search and Clearance (ESSC) Team from the Irish Defence Forces.

A male in his 50s was arrested in connection with the seizures and detained at a garda station in the Southern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Macroom District Court at a later date. A file will also be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

