Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 13:28

Heat warning issued for entire country for end of the week

Temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected
Met Éireann have issued a warning for very warm and humid weather across the country on Thursday and Friday.

Echo reporter

They have warned of daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts with night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees.

They have warned that potential impacts may include:

  • Heat stress 
  • Uncomfortable sleeping conditions 
  • Risk of water related incidents 

The yellow warning comes into place at 8am on Thursday morning, and will remain in place until 8am on Saturday morning.

