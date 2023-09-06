New management at Cork preschool welcomed but concerns remain for the future of staff 

Former staff at a northside preschool have welcomed the news that the facility is to reopen under new management, but have voiced concerns that their own future employment prospects remain uncertain.

The Before 5 Family Centre in Churchfield, which employed 14 staff and provided preschool services for 100 children, closed abruptly two weeks ago after five decades at the heart of the local community.

Now the centre is set to reopen in the coming weeks under new management, but former staff have been told they are free to apply for their old jobs, but have been offered no guarantees that they will be employed.

The former Before 5 company went into liquidation on Monday, and the 14 former staff at the preschool became formally unemployed in that process, receiving statutory redundancy.

A statement issued by Cork City Childcare, which facilitates and integrates the provision of childcare in Cork, named the new provider as Northside Community Enterprises (NCE).

NCE, which operates the Little Hands creche in Farranferris, has been providing childcare services on the north side of the city for nearly 28 years.

In its statement, NCE said it was in the process of taking all necessary steps to be compliant with Tusla regulations, which it said would take several weeks.

“As we prepare to open this new service, we would encourage all parents and guardians to register their interest with Cork City Childcare by phoning 021 4310500 or emailing info@corkcitychildcare.ie and give the required information.”

Asked by The Echo about the employment status of the former staff, a spokesperson for Cork City Childcare said the new regime would be an entirely new service, and the recruitment process would open in the coming weeks.

“Anyone with the required qualifications is encouraged to apply, and current staff are free to apply also,” the spokesperson said.

“The positions will be advertised in the coming weeks.”

The former staff of Before 5 issued a statement to The Echo expressing their happiness that the centre is set to reopen, but said they remain unsure for their own futures.

“We are so thrilled for the children, their families and for all the community, who are going to get back in again soon and avail of all of the services, and that everybody will be back together again soon.

“However, we as staff are still unsure where we stand with our jobs, but we are delighted for everyone that it’s going to be open again under new ownership, and hopefully it won’t be long more before Before 5 is full again of the sounds of happy children.”

Christine Mullins, a Siptu member who had worked at Before 5 for 12 years, said the staff were “worried” about the future.

“If we have to apply for our old jobs, some of us haven’t done an interview in years, I haven’t done one in 12 years, some of the others haven’t done one in 20 years,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said thanks were due to the staff, the families and the local community, as the news was a demonstration of what people power could do.

“This was a vital service in the community, this was a preschool, an afterschool, a creche, there was therapies, there was adult education, this was a fabulous facility in the heart of the community,” he said.

“We now need to see a commitment that all staff will be offered their jobs back and all children will retain their place.

We’re asking now that the new provider will engage with the current staff, because that is one of the biggest strengths of Before 5, the staff were just so brilliant, and the parents, and the kids especially, really love and have a special bond with the staff,” Mr Gould added.

The northside TD added that his own party colleagues, Councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins, had done Trojan work to get the family centre reopened.

Socialist TD Mick Barry said he welcomed the news of the reopening of the centre.

“This is a victory for people power. The centre needs to be reopened quickly now and all services need to be kept in place.

"The staff have already lost out on important entitlements by dint of the fact that their previous employer went into liquidation.

“They must not lose out a second time now - every single one of them must be re-employed and their considerable skills put to use for the benefit of the children. The community will insist on nothing less,” Mr Barry said.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Tony Fitzgerald, said the welfare of the children had, at all times, been at the centre of the negotiations to reopen Before 5, and he understood that positive engagement was ongoing to reach the best outcome to reach the children’s needs.

“I hope the discussions will have positive news, urgently, which would lead to attending all other supports for the children before the doors open,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

The former staff intend to proceed with a rally outside the centre at 2.30pm this afternoon.