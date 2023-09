Although a breakthrough in negotiations to find a new childcare provider to take over the running of a northside preschool is believed to be imminent, a rally in support of staff and families affected by its closure is expected to go ahead outside Before 5 this afternoon.

The centre, which has been described as “the heartbeat of the community” and had provided childcare in Churchfield, Gurranabraher, and surrounding areas for half a century, closed suddenly two weeks ago.

Local representatives expressed cautious optimism last week that a community-based childcare provider might be found to take over the running of the preschool by yesterday evening, but no concrete developments had been reported last night.

It is understood that four separate childcare providers are currently in talks with Cork City Childcare, which facilitates and integrates the provision of childcare in Cork, about the possibility of taking over the running of Before 5.

The former Before 5 company went into liquidation on Monday, and Christine Mullins, a Siptu member who had worked there for the past 12 years, said the process had been hard on the former staff.

“It was a horrible day Monday, and some of us got emotional when it hit us that it was all over,” she said. “We’re still very hopeful a new provider can be found, but we’re going ahead with the rally at 2.30pm on Wednesday at Before 5, and we’re hoping to see a big show of support.”