'Drive-offs are a huge problem in Cork city,' warns judge 

Drive-offs are becoming a huge problem for garages in Cork city, a district court judge said as he jailed one man for driving off from a service station without paying after his passenger pumped over €87 worth of diesel into the car.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month sentence on Aaron Sheehan of no fixed address for stealing the fuel at the Marina filling station on Monahan Road, Cork, at lunchtime on June 19 2023.

To compound the crime, the Volkswagen Passat which 23-year-old Sheehan was driving had been stolen earlier.

Judge Kelleher imposed a concurrent six-month sentence on the defendant for the offence of driving a stolen car.

The judge commented at Cork District Court, “Drive-offs are a huge problem in Cork city.”

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the offence.

“On June 19 2023 at approximately 1.30 p.m. Aaron Sheehan and a young woman were on Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, where he saw the parked car with the keys on the seat. Mr Sheehan then drove the vehicle with the passenger to Marina filling station and parked at a fuel pump where it was filled up by the woman.

“The woman returned to the car and Mr Sheehan then drove off making no attempt to pay for the diesel.”

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused had a very difficult life as a child and was then involved in a serious motorbike crash when he was 17 years old.

He sustained multiple injuries in this crash and ended up blind in one eye.