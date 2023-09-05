Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 16:16

Green ribbon back in Cork for mental health

The launch took place at Cork County Hall and the event is part of a month-long initiative aimed at creating awareness and challenging the myths and misconceptions around mental health
Green ribbon back in Cork for mental health

Áine Flynn, Director, Decision Support Service, Sheila Naughton, See Change Ambassador, Nicola Byrne, CEO of Shine, Daragh Flynn, See Change Ambassador, Mayor of County Cork, Frank O’Flynn, Deborah Harrington, HSE Mental Health General Manager and Margaret Crawford, HR Business Partner, Grant Thornton, Limerick

Martin Mongan

THE 11th annual Green Ribbon Campaign launches in Cork to highlight mental health stigma.

See Change, a programme of Shine launched the event, which featured inspiring speakers such as the Mayor of County Cork, Frank O’Flynn and See Change Mental Health ambassadors.

The launch took place at Cork County Hall yesterday and the event is part of a month-long initiative aimed at creating awareness and challenging the myths and misconceptions around mental health.

Nicola Byrne, CEO of Shine said: “The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘judgement’.

“People with mental illness can be unfairly judged or labelled based on their experiences — which can lead to discrimination, isolation, and exclusion.

“This judgement can come from a lack of understanding, fear, or societal misconceptions about mental illness.

“By prompting a national conversation about mental health and by encouraging people to educate themselves about mental illnesses, we hope to eradicate the stigma that many people living with a mental health difficulty experience today.”

The Green Ribbon Campaign will run throughout September and it will feature engaging events, inspiring social media campaigns and support for workplaces, organisations and people across Ireland to start having open and honest conversations about mental health.

People can pick up a free green ribbon at participating Boots Pharmacies, AIB Bank branches, Iarnród Éireann stations, and Eir stores or by contacting See Change.

A number of iconic buildings will light up green throughout the month of September across Munster including the Cork County Council building.

To find out more about this year’s Green Ribbon Campaign, visit https://seechange.ie/green-ribbon or follow the various social media accounts.

Read More

Uisce Éireann reduces leakage by over 50% in Cork city

More in this section

Cork library protestor arrested after failing to appear in court on knife possession charge Cork library protestor arrested after failing to appear in court on knife possession charge
Military accident Northside road reopened following collision
wooden judge on book on the desk Chinese student given notice to leave Cork accommodation just days after arriving in what judge describes as 'unusual' case
Mental HealthCork County Council
<p>The 42-year-old is accused of assault causing actual bodily harm over a confrontation with Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.</p>

Man arrested over alleged Roy Keane headbutt released on bail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more