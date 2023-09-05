Green ribbon back in Cork for mental health

THE 11th annual Green Ribbon Campaign launches in Cork to highlight mental health stigma.

See Change, a programme of Shine launched the event, which featured inspiring speakers such as the Mayor of County Cork, Frank O’Flynn and See Change Mental Health ambassadors.

The launch took place at Cork County Hall yesterday and the event is part of a month-long initiative aimed at creating awareness and challenging the myths and misconceptions around mental health.

Nicola Byrne, CEO of Shine said: “The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘judgement’.

“People with mental illness can be unfairly judged or labelled based on their experiences — which can lead to discrimination, isolation, and exclusion.

“This judgement can come from a lack of understanding, fear, or societal misconceptions about mental illness.

“By prompting a national conversation about mental health and by encouraging people to educate themselves about mental illnesses, we hope to eradicate the stigma that many people living with a mental health difficulty experience today.”

The Green Ribbon Campaign will run throughout September and it will feature engaging events, inspiring social media campaigns and support for workplaces, organisations and people across Ireland to start having open and honest conversations about mental health.

People can pick up a free green ribbon at participating Boots Pharmacies, AIB Bank branches, Iarnród Éireann stations, and Eir stores or by contacting See Change.

A number of iconic buildings will light up green throughout the month of September across Munster including the Cork County Council building.

To find out more about this year’s Green Ribbon Campaign, visit https://seechange.ie/green-ribbon or follow the various social media accounts.