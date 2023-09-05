Cork City Council awarded for travel initiative

CORK City Council has made history as the first local authority to be awarded the Smarter Travel Mark, Silver Level.

The Smarter Travel Mark is a recognition of Cork City Council’s commitment to changing attitudes and behaviours regarding walking, cycling and public transport usage by implementing measures that facilitate, support, and encourage sustainable travel options for our workforce and visitors.

The Smarter Travel Mark is a new initiative that was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in May this year.

The award recognises and celebrates organisations that support active and sustainable travel and a reduction in single-person car usage amongst their staff.

Any size employer from the private or public sectors can apply for the Smarter Travel Mark.

Cork City Council has implemented several initiatives to help with the change to active and sustainable travel such as the introduction of an electric car fleet, provision of changing facilities, walking lunches, the use of regular, electric, and cargo bikes as well as providing additional bike parking spaces.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty said: “Achieving the Smarter Travel Mark demonstrates that Cork City Council prioritises the importance and value of sustainable travel initiatives and the associated environmental benefits.

“We look forward to implementing further initiatives to support staff in choosing environmentally friendly transport options.”

Over half of the City Council staff now use sustainable and active travel as a method of travelling to and from work.

Chief Executive Officer at the National Transport Authority Anne Graham said: “The Smarter Travel Mark is a recognition of employer led sustainable travel initiatives which are essential to reducing the impact of our collective dependence on the car as a mode of travel.

“I am delighted to award the Smarter Travel Mark to Cork City Council, as we work together to change behaviours regarding walking, cycling, public transport usage and carpooling on the commute and beyond,” she added.