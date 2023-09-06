Upgrade for Clonakilty's water mains to commence

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is set to commence works to replace almost 3km of old watermains in Clonakilty in a project which it says will lead to some road closures and traffic disruption.

The company is planning to replace 2.7km of old and damaged water mains which it says were prone to frequent bursts and leakage with new modern pipes.

The section of works will start at the Woods Crossroads and work towards the R599 (Kilmeen) and then east towards Ballineen Bridge Cross.

The works are being carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are due to commence the week of September 18.

They are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said that the areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.

The works will involve an initial road closure from Woods Crossroad to Kilmeen.

From the end of October to the completion of the project, a traffic light (stop and go) system will be in place on the R599.

Local residential and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Commenting on the project Paul Gray at Uisce Éireann said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management. The community will be notified of this in advance.

"Alternative routes will be available, and diversions will be clearly sign-posted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. We would like to thank the people of Clonakilty in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete these works.”

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Uisce Éireann understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption.”

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these are being replaced.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.