Uisce Éireann reduces leakage by over 50% in Cork city

SUBSTANTIAL water network works from Uisce Éireann have helped save over 17m litres of water, representing a 50% reduction in leakage in Cork City, the utility has said.

Uisce Éireann continues to carry out substantial water network works across the city that only occur once in several generations as part of a commitment to enable homes and businesses across the city to thrive by providing a more secure and sustainable water supply.

These upgrade works and the finding and fixing leaks are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Water flows through approximately 600km of water mains across Cork city, and much of this clean drinking water is lost through leakage as the city continues to rely heavily on a network that is now over 100 years old.

Uisce Éireann said that the challenge of driving down leakage is momentous due to the vast and complex network of pipes below the ground, but progress is being made due to technological advancements and the ability to gather water-main performance data.

Uisce Éireann’s Kevin Murphy said Cork city has seen millions of euros of investment.

“Reducing leakage involves detailed planning, collaboration, and a number of different work streams which will make the most impact on leakage levels in a given area,” he said.

“As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, Cork city has seen millions of euros worth of investment to secure, replace, and develop water services which are the backbone of a thriving local economy.”

Mr Murphy thanked residents and business owners for their patience, saying: “I want to acknowledge the co-operation and patience of local residents and businesses while these works are ongoing. Any short-term inconvenience to deliver water services for Cork city is outweighed by the benefits that current and future generations will enjoy.”

Cork City Council senior resident engineer Brian McCarthy said: “People often underestimate the complexity of fixing leaks. These are complex projects that involve working around several underground services such as gas, telecoms, and electricity.

“As a result of the close collaboration between Cork City Council and Uisce Éireann, homes and businesses are enjoying a more secure and reliable water supply.”