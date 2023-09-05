Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Thomas Gould toldthat he had learned in recent weeks that the vehicle used for out-of-hours house call treatment in Cork city is to be relocated from Kinsale Rd to Blackpool where one locum doctor is based.
The HSE has toldthat there are no plans to withdraw access to SouthDoc’s services from patients and that Blackpool will continue to be open by appointment.
However, Mr Gould said: “What has come out now is that the car will be based in Blackpool and that if a call comes in from anywhere in the city, the locum would carry out those house visits, but that would mean there is no one there to meet with people who ring in to Blackpool.
“I am very disappointed with this because what it is really is an attempt to close SouthDoc Blackpool. They’re trying to close Blackpool by the back door. I’ll be raising this with the Minister, the HSE, and the Department of Health.”
STtement