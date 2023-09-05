A CORK TD has said that the HSE has done little to quell anxiety for patients across the northside after concerns about the potential loss of some services from SouthDoc Blackpool were raised.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Thomas Gould told The Echo that he had learned in recent weeks that the vehicle used for out-of-hours house call treatment in Cork city is to be relocated from Kinsale Rd to Blackpool where one locum doctor is based.

The HSE has told The Echo that there are no plans to withdraw access to SouthDoc’s services from patients and that Blackpool will continue to be open by appointment.

However, Mr Gould said: “What has come out now is that the car will be based in Blackpool and that if a call comes in from anywhere in the city, the locum would carry out those house visits, but that would mean there is no one there to meet with people who ring in to Blackpool.

“I am very disappointed with this because what it is really is an attempt to close SouthDoc Blackpool. They’re trying to close Blackpool by the back door. I’ll be raising this with the Minister, the HSE, and the Department of Health.”

STtement

A statement issued to The Echo by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) read: “SouthDoc continually evaluates the service provision, formally with the HSE and on an ongoing basis internally.

“There are no plans to close any treatment centre in this area. There are no plans to withdraw the availability of or access to SouthDoc’s services in Cork city or for patients in the North Cork area generally.

“There are also no plans to withdraw the availability of the centres in the city from service and/or for when in-person consultations are deemed clinically necessary by a doctor.

“SouthDoc continuously reviews the allocation of doctors, both member GPs and locum doctors to ensure the most effective allocation of their clinical skills and expertise to ensure the safest and most effective service.

“It is important to emphasise that if an individual in Cork city requires care, that care will be provided by appointment in either the Blackpool or Kinsale Rd Treatment Centre or via home visit depending on clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the doctor.

“There is no reduction in service to city patients and existing resources can meet the demand comfortably. The SouthDoc out-of-hours service remains available to the patients and full access to the services provided by them.

“The SouthDoc Treatment Centre facility in Blackpool will continue to be by appointment.

“Any patients that may require a home visit due to their clinical condition will be treated accordingly. All patients continue to be dealt with by appointment and this will remain unchanged.

“SouthDoc continues to deliver the service in response to the patient’s needs in a manner which assures safety, ease, and equity of access. All patients are dealt with in accordance with their clinical needs.”

Deputy Gould said there is no clarity from the HSE in its statement and fears that it will “do little to quell rumours that are causing anxiety for people across the northside”.

“We need to see a strong response with a commitment to the retention of a doctor in Blackpool. I have written to the HSE and the Minister for Health seeking clarity.

“People are understandably concerned given previous efforts by SouthDoc to shut down the Blackpool service,” he said.

“It is a vital facility for people, especially those who are vulnerable or don’t drive. Travelling to Kinsale Rd or waiting for a house call is not an option for some people.”