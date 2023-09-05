More night-time water restrictions in areas of West Cork

RESIDENTS in parts of West Cork are facing continued night-time water restrictions over the coming days.

Uisce Éireann has announced that night-time water restrictions remain in place this week for customers in the Clonakilty area from 10pm each night to 7am the following morning.

It says that the restrictions are necessary to maintain a daytime water supply for customers.

The areas affected by the restrictions include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network.

It said that in particular, high-ground areas such as Youghal, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Rd, Fernhill Rd, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves, and Gortroe will be affected.

Uisce Éireann said that water levels will be reviewed every morning and updates will be provided to the community as necessary.

Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: “The water restrictions will remain in place this week due to the continued high demand for water in the area, combined with the good weather we are having.

“These restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.

“We will continue to review the water levels each morning and keep residents updated.”

He urged customers to take steps to help ensure that there is “enough water for everyone”.

“It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.”

Mr O’Riordan added: “For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website, where our conservation calculator [www.water.ie/calculator] can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

“We are also encouraging the public to report any visible leaks on the public network via our website at www.water.ie or by contacting 1800 278 278.”

For updates on local water supply issues, see the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.