Gardaí appeal for public's assistance in finding missing Cork teenager 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year-old Zach Brydon Verling who was last seen in Ballincollig, County Cork on Friday, 1st September 2023.

Zach is described as being approximately 6’1 in height with a slim build, brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Zach is understood to have been wearing a bright blue t-shirt and blue shorts when last seen.

Anyone with any information on Zach's whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.