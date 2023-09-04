Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 07:00

Find your ‘tribe’ at free dance open night in Cork city

The event will take place at the Middle Parish Community Centre in Cork city this Wednesday from 6.45pm
A group participating in a Tribe Dance Academy workshop. The group are holding an open day this Wednesday.

THE Tribe Dance Academy are hosting a free open night, inviting people of all levels to enjoy various styles of dance.

The event will take place at the Middle Parish Community Centre in Cork city this Wednesday from 6.45pm. The dance academy stated the benefits associated with dance.

“The regular practice of dance is an excellent way of improving the body control, flexibility, and cardiovascular performance,” a spokesperson for the group said. “Even a style as soft and precise delicate as Kizomba (also known by students as the Free Hugs Friday) is a workout. Under the gentle supervision of expert teachers, even the more rhythm-deaf person becomes a master of moving on music”.

They also listed the psychological benefits.

“From a mental point of view, dance also brings numerous benefits. The human contact, the enjoyment of the moment and the movement boost the production of the happiness hormone cocktail, for all the benefits of a healthy buzz, with longer lasting effects and no headache the next day”.

UCC students and staff to have access to colour blindness eyewear

