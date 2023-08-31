Glucksman to host five nights of cultural events

THE Glucksman in Cork is set to host five evenings of art, poetry, music, and DJs as part of a €620,000 award allocated to museums and galleries across the country.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin allocated the funding to museums and galleries under the After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme announced this year.

This funding allocation will support 51 organisations and well over 220 events spread across the country, covering poetry, film, dance, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and multidisciplinary projects.

The Glucksman will host five evenings of art, poetry, music, and DJs from September 28 to October 26, running on Thursdays.

Announcing the funding awards, Minister Martin said she was very encouraged by the response to the scheme “and the imaginative, diverse range of events which will take place right across the country as result of this initiative”.

“There is something for everyone here to enjoy and I would encourage people to head out and explore and experience what is on offer at these venues.

“I hope that the organisations see the value in opening up their spaces later into the night to support a more vibrant night-time economy and provide opportunities for local artists and DJs,” she added.

In support of recommendations from the Night-Time Economy Report, which highlighted the need to increase opportunities for young people to engage in the night-time economy, Minister Martin also announced a new pilot night-time economy youth initiative.

The funding of just over €119,000 will support over 70 night-time events around the country by young people, for young people, in the 14- to 24-year-old age bracket.