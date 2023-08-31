Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 21:32

Glucksman to host five nights of cultural events

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin allocated the funding to museums and galleries under the After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme announced this year.
Glucksman to host five nights of cultural events

Pictured is Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD as she announced allocated awards of just over €620,000 to museums and galleries under the After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme announced earlier this year. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Breda Graham

THE Glucksman in Cork is set to host five evenings of art, poetry, music, and DJs as part of a €620,000 award allocated to museums and galleries across the country.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin allocated the funding to museums and galleries under the After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme announced this year.

This funding allocation will support 51 organisations and well over 220 events spread across the country, covering poetry, film, dance, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and multidisciplinary projects.

The Glucksman will host five evenings of art, poetry, music, and DJs from September 28 to October 26, running on Thursdays.

Announcing the funding awards, Minister Martin said she was very encouraged by the response to the scheme “and the imaginative, diverse range of events which will take place right across the country as result of this initiative”.

“There is something for everyone here to enjoy and I would encourage people to head out and explore and experience what is on offer at these venues.

“I hope that the organisations see the value in opening up their spaces later into the night to support a more vibrant night-time economy and provide opportunities for local artists and DJs,” she added.

In support of recommendations from the Night-Time Economy Report, which highlighted the need to increase opportunities for young people to engage in the night-time economy, Minister Martin also announced a new pilot night-time economy youth initiative.

The funding of just over €119,000 will support over 70 night-time events around the country by young people, for young people, in the 14- to 24-year-old age bracket.

Read More

Rents ‘going from bad to worse’

More in this section

Tenancy Agreement Rents ‘going from bad to worse’
Two Corkonians honoured in private ceremony at City Hall  Two Corkonians honoured in private ceremony at City Hall 
Nicole Murphy funeral 'Truly beautiful inside and out' - Teenage girl killed in Clonmel road crash laid to rest 
Cork Arts
Gould calls for support for library staff

Gould calls for support for library staff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more