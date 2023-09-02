Locals get behind move to re-open almost 50-year-old Cork family centre 

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Cork’s northside was rocked last week by the sudden announcement of the closure – “with immediate effect” - of Churchfield's Before 5 Family Centre.

Efforts are currently ongoing to secure a new service provider to allow the centre to reopen, with its current staff, and recent days have seen an outpouring of community spirit and good will across the northside.

The centre has served Churchfield, Gurranabraher and surrounding areas for half a century, and its abrupt closure left 100 children without preschool places, and 14 staff without jobs, but locals have said its centre has long outgrown its roots as “just” a preschool.

Parents and children at the Before 5 Family Centre in the 1990s.

Sister Renee Breslin, who served as Before 5’s co-ordinator from 1984 to 2006, recalls that in the 1980s, some local mothers had found it difficult to help their children with maths and Irish, “So a class was started for parents in maths and Irish,” she wrote in The Echo this week.

“Later other classes followed, for example, aerobics, cookery, and confidence building – all in response to needs expressed by the group,” Sr Renee said.

“This was the 1980’s, when there was very high unemployment locally and very few women worked outside the home.” The classes would allow the centre to grow as a hub of adult education, but they would also pay an additional dividend.

The Before 5 art class, and friends, with art teacher Eílís Ní Fhaolain, on a visit in the 1990s to the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. Picture courtesy of Sister Renee Breslin.

“Besides what people learned, the social support and friendships built up over the years were a most important aspect of the sessions,” Sr Renee said.

It soon became apparent that extra rooms were needed for parents, and a crèche was needed for the children aged under three who came with them, and in 1987, plans were drawn up for an £72,000 extension.

A combination of grants and fundraising helped to pay for the extension, and an interest-free loan from the Presentation Sisters helped to pay the day-to-day bills until the grants came through.

Family members and their children turned out to protest over the closure of the Before 5 Family Centre and Creche in Churchfield, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The extension was officially opened in 1990 by the then-minister for social welfare, Michael Woods.

If overwhelming good will and community spirit can prevail, the Before 5 Family Centre will hopefully be open to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.