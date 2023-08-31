Uisce Éireann announces plans to replace aged water mains in North Cork

Over one kilometre of aged water mains are set to be replaced in Castletownroche in North Cork, in a bid to improve the water network.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing approximately 1.3 km of aged water mains, with the section of works taking place along the Mill Road.

The works are due to commence in early September and are expected to be completed by the end of October.

Once completed, Uisce Éireann said customers in the area will enjoy an improved water supply with less disruption due to bursts and leakage.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management on the (L1228) Mill Road, Castletownroche,” Paul Gray of Uisce Éireann said.

“The community will be notified of this in advance.

“Alternative routes will be available, and diversions will be clearly sign-posted.

“Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete these essential works."

Mr Gray said the works are part of “a significant investment programme by Uisce Éireann to improve the water network across the country, prioritising investment where it is needed most enabling these communities to thrive”.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd is contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs, but the project team said customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these are being replaced.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the 'Water Supply Updates' section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.