Man, 50s, dies following workplace accident in Cork

A man in his 50s has died following an accident at a workplace in Cork earlier today.

Gardaí said they responded to an accident that had taken place at around 1.50pm at a workplace in White's Cross, Cork.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí responded to reports of a fatal workplace accident that occurred in White's Cross, Co. Cork this afternoon, Wednesday 30th August 2023 at approximately 1.50pm.

"A male (aged in his 50s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days."

The spokesperson stated that both the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the coroner have been notified.