Cork students looking forward to 'new chapter' as CAO offers issued 

ALMOST 60% of Leaving Certificate students who applied for a Level 8 course or an honours bachelor degree received an offer for their first choice following their publication by the Central Applications Office (CAO) yesterday afternoon.

Almost 58,000 CAO candidates nationally received 87,075 Round One offers of a college place.

This includes offers of 52,949 Level 8 course offers and 34,126 Level 7/6 course offers.

Data from the CAO indicated that points increased for roughly a third of Level 8 courses, while they remained the same for a further 11%.

Further data from the CAO showed that points dropped in more than half of the Level 8 college courses which included nursing, primary school teaching and medicine Nationally 85% of students received an offer for one of their top three preferences, while nine out of ten students applying for Level 6/7 courses were offered a place on their first preference course.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris congratulated students receiving their CAO offers.

“I want to congratulate every Leaving Cert student who has made it this far," he said.

“This is a landmark day in every student’s life after what has been an incredibly challenging few years for them.

"I truly hope the news they received today aligns with their hopes and ambitions.

“It’s a major milestone for those taking the next step on their educational journey.”

Students are 'thrilled'

Kinsale Community School guidance counsellor Diarmaid Fahy said their Leaving Cert class of 2023 were very happy with their CAO offers. “From talking to our students everyone seemed to get their first-choice course which is positive. Our students worked hard, and they are thrilled. They are looking forward to starting third level,” he said.

Mr Fahy advised any student who is unsure about their next steps to contact him and the school. “If any student is unsure, our door is always open to them. They are always welcome back in for meetings or for a chat. It is important to offer a support service.

"Students must always remember there is a backdoor to every course.

"The post Leaving Cert college route is great. It opens up opportunities for students and it gives them the opportunity to enhance their skills.” Mr Fahy said more students this year opted to pursue apprenticeships, but he said more needs to be done to accelerate these numbers. “We had a few students go through the apprenticeship route, certainly more than previous years. There are still probably not enough going down this route. We should be looking at encouraging more students to go down this pathway.”

'New Chapter'

“They are about to embark on a new chapter, and it is fantastic,” said the principal of Kinsale Community School Fergal McCarthy. “The reaction from our students has been very position. Our Leaving Cert results were exceptional, and it brings a conclusion to their second level schooling. It opens new opportunities for them in their lives. It has allowed the students the opportunity to access the course of their choice and to move on to the next stage in their lives.”