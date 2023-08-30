Roy Keane to cover cost of prize in Marymount car raffle fundraiser

Legendary Cork soccer player and sports pundit Roy Keane has made an incredible gesture of support to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

The former Manchester United and Cobh Ramblers man informed the Fundraising team that he would cover the cost of the winning prize of Marymount’s Car Raffle Fundraiser, a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid, valued at €30,900.

Enid Conway, Fundraising and Marketing Manager at Marymount Hospice said:

“Roy Keane’s incredible generosity means the world to us here. A huge community of people receive the special care delivered by Marymount. It is inspiring to see this acknowledged by anyone wishing to support what we do.

“We are sincerely thankful for Roy’s gesture and the positive impact it will have for those in our care and their families. It really is a wonderful act of kindness.”

The Car Raffle Fundraiser, which runs until February 14, 2024, and is held in collaboration with Cogan’s Toyota, Carrigaline.

Tickets are €10 and can be purchased from Marymount’s reception, Cogan’s Toyota Carrigaline or at any of Marymount’s Car Raffle Pop Up events in Cork.

Digital tickets can be purchased via iDonate through this link: https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/MarymountCarRaffle.

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice provides respite care, bereavement support, specialist palliative care services, and services to care for dependent older people.

Marymount's state-of-the-art facilities built in 2011 offer a 44-bed in-patient unit, an adult palliative care specialist service, providing care to those with complex needs.