Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Eye-care check-up move ‘another service loss to northside’, says TD

Head of Service of Primary Care at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Priscilla Lynch confirmed that CKCH, South/South West Hospital Group and the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital are currently working collaboratively to develop a Regional Eye Care Service based in the new Primary Community Care Centre located in Ballincollig.
Speaking about the move of service from the northside of Cork city, Mr Gould said: “While we support the establishment of a regional community centre of excellence in ophthalmology, this is yet another service loss for the northside."

CALLS have been made for the HSE to consider retaining routine ophthalmology check-ups for children in St Mary’s Primary Care Centre.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould’s comments come as the HSE confirmed that these services have now been moved to Ballincollig Primary Care Centre.

Head of Service of Primary Care at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Priscilla Lynch confirmed in correspondence with Mr Gould that CKCH, South/South West Hospital Group and the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital are currently working collaboratively to develop a Regional Eye Care Service based in the new Primary Community Care Centre located in Ballincollig.

She confirmed the initial team from Community Ophthalmology Services has transferred to Ballincollig Primary Care Centre and is operational, with acute teams to be confirmed for their move to Ballincollig Primary Care Centre.

“This new service will provide a designated specialised infrastructure where all community procedures related to ophthalmology will be performed and incorporate multidisciplinary team working between multiple grades of ophthalmology staff to deliver the best outcomes for both children and adults,” she said.

She said that the move is in alignment with the strategic direction and recommendations of the Primary Care Eye Services Review Group report and the Model of Eye Care under the National Clinical Programme (NCP) for ophthalmology.

“The NCP for ophthalmology recommends the integration of hospital and community care, with clinicians and care providers working in teams, as the best approach to deliver care for patients and to address the structural deficits in the current system,” she said.

Speaking about the move of service from the northside of Cork city, Mr Gould said: “While we support the establishment of a regional community centre of excellence in ophthalmology, this is yet another service loss for the northside. There are over 11,000 people on waiting lists in Cork for ophthalmology services. 172 of these have been waiting over two years. Many of these are for simple procedures that do not require the use of complex equipment.

“Retaining services in communities to catch up on these lists and ensure that nobody is left waiting years for basic services makes sense. This is in line with Sláintecare which promotes easy access to community-based services.”

Mr Gould also raised concerns about the lack of a direct bus from St Mary’s PCC to Ballincollig PCC.

“That is simply too long for many people to travel, particularly those who are elderly or have small children,” he said.

